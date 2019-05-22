DRAIN — The North Douglas baseball team defeated Toledo 4-0 on Wednesday to advance to the OSAA Class 2A/1A quarterfinals.
Two North Douglas pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Colter Anderson and Brian Erickson teamed for 11 strikeouts for the Warriors (21-6). Anderson struck out seven, while Erickson fanned four and allowed two hits.
Warriors coach Jeff Davis said his team employed a proven formula for success to get the win.
"We had a combination of great pitching, good defense and not allowing many hits," he said. "It was all alongside some timely hitting."
Koldan Frieze was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for N.D. Freshman Waylon Beckham was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
"Beckham's been swinging the bat pretty darn well as of late. As a matter of fact, the middle of the order has been hitting just great, knock on wood, for the last two weeks," Davis said.
The Warriors will visit No. 2 Monroe on Friday. The Dragons (23-1) whipped No. 15 Hosanna Christian 14-3 Wednesday.
Toledo;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
N. Douglas;011;002;—;4;5;0
McAlpine, Rozewski (4), McAlpine (6) and Rutherford; Anderson, Erickson (5) and K. Frieze. WP — Anderson. LP — McAlpine. 2B — Rutherford (T), Barnhart (T), Wa. Beckham (ND). 3B — C. Parks (ND).
