DRAIN — Cal Parks highlighted a nine-run fifth inning with a grand slam, and North Douglas handed the Douglas junior varsity a 10-0 loss in a nonleague baseball game on Tuesday.
Austin Frieze was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Warriors (2-0). Brian Erickson and Colter Anderson combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk.
North Douglas will host Lowell on Thursday in a nonleague contest.
Douglas JV;000;00;—;0;1;5
N. Douglas;000;19;—;10;6;0
Christian, Coffel (5) and Coffel, Christian (5); Erickson, Anderson (4) and K. Frieze. WP — Anderson, 1-0. LP — Christian. HR — C. Parks (ND).
