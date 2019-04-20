DRAIN — Pitching was the story as North Douglas hosted Bandon on Saturday in a nonleague baseball doubleheader.
The Tigers scored two unearned runs in the top of the eighth inning to win the opener, 2-0. The Warriors scored a run on an error in the bottom of the ninth to take the nightcap, 2-1.
"I told the kids I was proud of them. They competed for 17 innings," N.D. coach Jeff Davis said. "The pitching was good."
Austin Frieze, Colter Anderson and Koldan Frieze had singles for North Douglas (10-4, 4-2 Special District 4) in the first game. Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith combined on the shutout for the Tigers (6-10, 4-2 SD5).
Koldan Frieze was 2-for-2 with two walks and one hit by pitch in the second game. Cal Parks scored the winning run in the ninth, walking and later scoring on a throwing error after stealing third base.
Freshman Waylon Beckham and Koldan Frieze combined on a two-hitter in the win. Frieze got the decision, but Beckham struck out seven and walked one in five innings.
North Douglas will play at Glendale Tuesday.
First Game
Bandon;000;000;02;—;2;2;0
N. Douglas;000;000;00;—;0;3;3
Freitag, Smith (8) and Hultin; Anderson, Erickson (6) and K. Frieze. WP — Smith. LP — Erickson.
Second Game
Bandon;000;001;000;—;1;2;2
N. Douglas;000;010;001;—;2;3;1
Miskler, Smith (5), Wilhite (8) and Hultin; Wa. Beckham, K. Frieze (6) and K. Frieze, Kalkowski (6). WP — K. Frieze. LP — Wilhite. 2B — K. Frieze (ND).
