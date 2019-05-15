DRAIN — The North Douglas Warriors will head into the Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs on a roll.
The Warriors ended the regular season on Wednesday with a pair of Special District 4 victories over Elkton, winning 13-3 and 20-0.
The first game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run rule and the nightcap went five innings. North Douglas (20-6, 14-4 SD4) finishes second in league behind Umpqua Valley Christian.
"I think we've continued to make progress," North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said, "and we can still get better. We've been swinging the bats better."
Cal Parks was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the opener for N.D. Tyler Kallinger went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Wyatt Beckham was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jeff Tibbatts went 2-for-2 for the Elks (5-13, 3-13).
The Warriors scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put an early end to the second game. Cal Parks capped a seven-run third inning with a grand slam.
Kallinger was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and Cal Parks finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs and four runs. Koldan Frieze went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs, Beckham was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and Tanner Parks went 2-for-2 with three runs.
Brian Erickson pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking none. Cooper Peters had the only Elkton hit, a double in the fourth.
North Douglas, No. 6 in the coaches' poll and No. 7 in the OSAA power rankings, is hoping to host a playoff game on May 22.
First Game
Elkton;000;210;—;3;2;3
N. Douglas;003;208;—;13;11;1
Clevenger, Luzier (6) and Luzier, Clevenger (6); Anderson, Erickson (4), Anderson (5) and K. Frieze. WP — Anderson. LP — Clevenger. 2B — Peters (E), Kallinger (ND), K. Frieze (ND), Kalkowski (ND). 3B — C. Parks (ND).
Second Game
Elkton;000;00;—0;1;3
N. Douglas;207;(11)x;—;20;15;0
Tibbatts, Moore (3) and Graham; Erickson and K. Frieze. WP — Erickson. LP — Tibbatts. 2B — Kallinger 2 (ND), K. Frieze 2 (ND), Wy. Beckham (ND), T. Parks (ND). 3B — Erickson (ND). HR — C. Parks (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.