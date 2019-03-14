DRAIN — The North Douglas baseball team opened its season on Thursday with a 10-0 nonleague win over Lowell in five innings.
Brian Erickson and Colter Anderson combined on a one-hitter for the Warriors, striking out 11 and walking two.
Cal Parks went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs and two RBIs for N.D. Austin Frieze was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Erickson 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Koldan Frieze 1-for-1 with two walks.
"It was a solid effort, in all phases of the game," North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said.
North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Lowell on March 21 for a single game.
Lowell;000;00;—;0;1;3
N. Douglas;233;02;—;10;8;1
Carlisle, Wendt (3), I. Sotomayor (4) and N. Sotomayor; Erickson, Anderson (3) and K. Frieze. WP — Erickson, 1-0. LP — Carlisle. 2B — C. Parks (ND), Erickson (ND).
