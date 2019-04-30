DRAIN — North Douglas moved into sole possession of second place in the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball race on Tuesday with a 7-3 win over Glide.
Tyler Kallinger went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs for the Warriors (14-4, 8-2 SD4), who have won five straight and 10 of their last 11. Cal Parks had two hits in four at-bats. Colter Anderson picked up the decision in relief.
Zach Holland was 2-for-3 with two runs and Tryson Melton went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats (10-7, 9-4). Brett Narkiewicz tripled.
The two will play a doubleheader in Glide Friday.
Glide;100;200;0;—;3;8;6
N. Douglas;311;002;x;—;7;7;1
Alexander, Bucich (6) and Dunnavant; Erickson, Anderson (2), Erickson (5), Beckham (7) and K. Frieze. WP — Anderson. LP — Alexander. 2B — Kallinger 2 (ND), K. Frieze (ND). 3B — Narkiewicz (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.