The top two baseball teams in Class 2A/1A Special District 4 squared off at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field on Friday night.
League-leading Umpqua Valley Christian rebounded from a one-run loss to North Douglas in the opener with a 14-1 victory in the nightcap. The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
North Douglas scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead and held on for a 6-5 victory in the first game. The Warriors (17-6, 11-4 SD4) won two of three games from the Monarchs (20-3, 13-2) in the series.
Umpqua Valley Christian was ranked No. 3 in the latest 2A/1A coaches' poll.
The Monarchs scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth inning in the second game.
Evan Buechley had a big offensive game for UVC, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, five RBIs and two runs. Kolby Mahoney knocked in two runs.
Jacob Luther pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking three over five innings. Koldan Frieze doubled and knocked in the lone run for North Douglas, which committed five errors.
The Warriors won the first game despite only getting three hits. Austin Frieze scored three runs, and Tyler Kallinger, Koldan Frieze, Wyatt Beckham and Tanner Parks had RBIs.
Evan Buechley was 2-for-3 with two runs for UVC. CJ Gale knocked in two runs and Sam Guastaferro tripled.
North Douglas begins a three-game series at Elkton Monday. UVC hosts Glendale Monday night to start a three-game series.
First Game
N. Douglas;100;001;4;—;6;3;1
UVC;000;031;1;—;5;8;2
Erickson, Wy. Beckham (5), Anderson (7) and K. Frieze; Pettibone, A. Buechley (6), Luther (7) and Guastaferro. WP — Erickson. LP — Buechley. Sv — Anderson. 2B — K. Frieze (ND), J. Luther (UVC). 3B — Guastaferro (UVC).
Second Game
N. Douglas;100;00;—;1;1;5
UVC;232;7x;—;14;8;1
Wy. Beckham, K. Frieze (1), Rogers (3), Wy. Beckham (4) and K. Frieze, Kalkowski (1), K. Frieze (3); Luther and Guastaferro. WP — Luther. LP — Wy. Beckham. 2B — K. Frieze (ND), E. Buechley (UVC), Heard (UVC). 3B — E. Buechley (UVC).
