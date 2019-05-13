ELKTON — North Douglas opened a three-game Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball series with Elkton with a 17-1 win in five innings on Monday.
The Warriors (18-6, 12-4 SD4) hit four home runs in the contest, with Cal Parks, Tanner Parks and Koldan Frieze going deep. Frieze had a pair of round-trippers.
Koldan Frieze finished 3-for-3 with one walk, one hit by pitch, four runs and four RBIs. Tanner Parks went 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Tyler Kallinger was 2-for-3 and Austin Frieze was 1-for-1 with three walks, one hit by pitch and three runs.
Colter Anderson and Brian Erickson combined on a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking two. Cooper Peters prevented the shutout for the Elks (5-12, 3-12) with a solo homer in the fourth.
North Douglas is ranked No. 6 in this week's 2A/1A coaches' poll. The two team will play a doubleheader in Drain on Wednesday.
N. Douglas;302;48;—;17;12;0
Elkton;000;10;—;1;1;3
Anderson, Erickson (4) and K. Frieze; Peters, Tibbatts (4), Moore (5) and Clevenger. WP — Anderson. LP — Peters. 2B — K. Frieze (ND), Wy. Beckham (ND). HR — C. Parks (ND), T. Parks (ND), K. Frieze 2 (ND), Peters (E).
