RIDDLE — North Douglas scored six runs in the top of the third inning and went on to defeat Riddle, 13-6, in a Special District 4 baseball game on Saturday.
Waylon Beckham and Cal Parks were both 2-for-3 for the Warriors (5-3, 1-2 SD4). Four Riddle pitchers issued 16 walks and hit three batters.
Donoven Hargraves went 3-for-3 and Cameron McMichael was 2-for-4 for the Irish (3-7, 2-1).
N. Douglas;006;131;2;—;13;8;4
Riddle;012;012;0;—;6;5;6
Erickson, Wy. Beckham (3), K. Frieze (5) and K. Frieze, Wy. Beckham (5); Martin, Jenks (3), Greer (3), Hargraves (3), Jenks (5) and Borschowa. WP — Erickson. LP — Martin. 2B — Hargraves (R), Moore (R), McMichael (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.