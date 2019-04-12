DRAIN — The North Douglas Warriors completed a series sweep of the Oakland Oakers on Friday in a Special District 4 baseball doubleheader, winning 4-0 and 7-6.
Brian Erickson pitched a five-hitter in the opener for the Warriors (8-3, 4-2 SD4), striking out nine and walking one. Koldan Frieze knocked in three runs with a two-run double and sacrifice fly, and Cal Parks had an RBI single.
"That was one of the better games Brian (Erickson) has thrown as far as having consistent command," N.D. coach Jeff Davis said. "He located his fastball and his curve was working."
Alex Ramos was 2-for-3 for the Oakers (2-8-1, 0-6).
The Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the nightcap. Parks ripped a two-run triple and Koldan Frieze added an RBI double. Jimmy Barrone contributed a run-scoring double in the fifth.
"We had some timely hits," Davis said.
Austin Frieze was 3-for-4 and Koldan Frieze had two hits in three at-bats. Tyler Kallinger walked three times and scored two runs.
Jacob Brooksby went 3-for-4 with a double for Oakland.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Bandon on April 20 in a nonleague twin bill. Oakland hosts Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday.
First Game
Oakland;000;000;0;—;0;5;2
N. Douglas;300;100;x;—;4;6;0
Picknell, Harbour (5) and B. Brooksby; Erickson and K. Frieze. WP — Erickson. LP — Picknell. 2B — Jones (O), K. Frieze (ND).
Second Game
Oakland;102;030;0;—;6;6;1
N. Douglas;210;013;x;—;7;9;2
B. Brooksby, Allen (1), Gavin (4), Picknell (6) and Percell; Wy. Beckham, K. Frieze (3), Erickson (5), Wa. Beckham (7) and K. Frieze, Wy. Beckham (3), K. Frieze (5). WP — Erickson. LP — Picknell. S — Wa. Beckham. 2B — J. Brooksby (O), Ramos (O), K. Frieze (ND), Barrone (ND). 3B — C. Parks (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.