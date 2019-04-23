ELKTON — The Oakland baseball team notched its first Class 2A/1A Special District 4 win of the season on Tuesday, rallying from a four-run deficit to take an 11-4 victory over Elkton.

The Oakers (3-11-1, 1-9 SD4) scored 10 runs in the last two innings, six coming in the seventh. Oakland cashed in on three hits, three walks and one Elkton error in the frame.

Oakland used four pitchers, with Ronan Allen getting the decision in relief. Alex Ramos went 3-for-3 with three runs and Jacob Brooksby was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Austin Luzier doubled for the Elks (2-7, 0-7), who only had two safeties.

"It was good to get our first league win," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "The kids responded after falling behind."

The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Oakland Friday.

Oakland;000;014;6;—;11;9;1

Elkton;103;000;0;—;4;2;4

Percell, Harbour (3), Allen (3), Jones (7) and Weaver; Luzier, Clevenger (4), Tibbatts (7) and Clevenger, Luzier (4). WP — Allen. LP — Clevenger. 2B — Luzier (E).

