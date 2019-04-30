OAKLAND — Oakland rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated Glendale 11-10 on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game.
Wyatt Feuerborn ripped a two-run double and Conrad Jones added an RBI single for the Oakers (6-11-1, 4-9 SD4) in the sixth. Oakland won its fourth straight league contest.
Dawson Tolliver went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs. Jacob Brooksby, Baker Brooksby and Jones were all 2-for-4. Jones tripled.
Will Kidwell went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks for the Pirates (4-12, 0-10). Lane Moody had two hits.
"Our pitching struggled, but offensively we stepped up today," Oakland coach Ben Lane said.
The two teams will meet in a doubleheader Friday in Glendale.
Glendale;202;060;0;—;10;9;2
Oakland;013;304;x;—;11;9;3
Rocha, Lee (3), Ring (6) and Cline; Jones, Percell (3), Allen (5) and B. Brooksby, Weaver (3). WP — Allen. LP — Lee. 2B — Kidwell (G), Landice (G), J. Brooksby (O), Feuerborn (O), Tolliver (O). 3B — Jones (O).
