OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers and Riddle Irish split a pair of Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball games on Friday afternoon.
The Oakers (7-13-1, 5-11 SD4) took game one 6-2 on the arm of Dakota Percell, who earned the win. Cameron McMichael took the loss for Riddle.
Riddle (11-10, 9-4 SD4) took game two 11-3. Donoven Hargraves had two of his four hits on the night in the game with a double. Riddle's Cade Martin earned the win, while Gavin Harbour took the loss for Oakland.
McMichael added three hits on the day for the Irish.
Jacob Brooksby was the leader at the plate for Oakland, spreading out four hits between the two contests.
Oakland will square off with South Umpqua in a season finale on Monday.
Riddle will battle Glide in a three-game series for third place in SD4 and a playoff berth starting on Monday. The winner of the series will earn a playoff berth.
Riddle;001;100;0;—;2;9;2
Oakland;103;200;0;—;6;6;1
Borschowa, McMichael (2), Borschowa (3), McMichael(3), Borschowa (4), McMichael(4), Borschowa (5), Martin (6) and Martin, Borschowa (6); Percell, Allen (6) and B. Brooksby. WP — Percell LP — McMichael. 3B — Borschowa (R).
Second Game
Riddle;320;050;1;—;11;12;2
Oakland;100;001;1;—;3;5;3
Martin, McMichael (3), Hargraves (5), Jenks (6), Borschowa (7) and Borschowa , Martin (7); Harbour, Allen (2), Tolliver (4), Harbour (5), Vannesche (7), J. Brooksby (7). WP — Martin LP — Harbour. 2B — Tolliver (O), Boschowa (R), McMichael (R).
