LEBANON — The Oakland baseball team won a pair of nonleague games at East Linn Christian on Tuesday to earn its first two wins of the season.
The Oakers (2-2-1) won the first game, 12-8, and claimed the nightcap, 13-6. No details from the games were provided to the News-Review.
Oakland travels to Monroe Friday for a nonleague twin bill.
