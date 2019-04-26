OAKLAND — The Oakland baseball team completed a series sweep of Elkton on Friday with a pair of Special District 4 wins at home.
The Oakers won 9-3 and 17-0, moving to 5-11-1 overall and 3-9 in league.
Dakota Percell was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Ronan Allen went 2-for-4 in the first game for Oakland. Percell and Ronan Allen combined on a three-hitter, striking out 17 and walking four.
Jeff Tibbatts doubled for the Elks (2-9, 0-9).
The Oakers dominated Game 2, scoring all of their runs in the first three innings. The contest was stopped after five due to the 10-run rule.
Percell and Dawson Tolliver were both 4-for-4 in the win. Jacob Brooksby and Conrad Jones both added two hits.
Jones picked up the decision, fanning eight and walking four over 4 2/3 innings.
"Getting a sweep was nice after starting (off league) 0-9," Oakland coach Ben Lane said.
Oakland will host Glendale on Tuesday, while Elkton will host Riddle.
First Game
Elkton;000;020;1;—;3;3;3
Oakland;420;021;x;—;9;9;2
Luzier, Cooper (1), Tibbatts (5) and Clevenger; Percell, Allen (5) and Weaver. WP — Percell. LP — Luzier. 2B — Tibbatts (E), Percell 2 (O).
Second Game
Elkton;000;00;—;0;4;3
Oakland;458;0x;—;17;16;0
Clevenger, Moore (3), Luzier (4) and Luzier, Clevenger (4); Jones, Harbour (5) and B. Brooksby. WP — Jones. LP — Clevenger. 2B — Percell (O), Tolliver (O).
