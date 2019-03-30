JOHN DAY — The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team concluded the Grant Union Les Schwab Tournament on Saturday with a 4-1 win over La Pine at McConnell Field.
KC Pettibone picked up the decision for the Class 1A Monarchs (7-1), scattering 11 hits and allowing one earned run. He struck out seven and walked two.
Jacob Luther went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs for UVC. Kolby Mahoney and Sam Guastaferro were both 2-for-3, with Guastaferro hitting a triple. Pettibone knocked in two runs.
Alex Farnsworth was 3-for-3 for the 3A Hawks (4-2). Adam Plant, Oscar Steffens and Austin McKittrick were each 2-for-4.
"KC Pettibone was outstanding today (pitching)," UVC coach Dave York said. "He did a good job of working out of jams and getting ahead of hitters. La Pine is a good club and we got key hits when we needed them."
The Monarchs will open Special District 4 play Tuesday, hosting Elkton at Legion Field.
La Pine;001;000;0;—;1;11;2
UVC;201;100;x;—;4;8;1
Plant and Farnsworth; Pettibone and Guastaferro. WP — Pettibone. LP — Plant. 2B — Luther 2 (UVC), Pinckney (L), Plant (L). 3B — Guastaferro (UVC).
