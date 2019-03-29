The North Douglas Warriors faced their biggest test of the young baseball season on Friday afternoon, hosting the Reedsport Brave in a nonleague game in Drain.
Dallas McGill and Tyler Thornton combined on a three-hitter and the Brave defeated North Douglas, 6-2.
"I'm sure Reedsport's in the conversation to win the (Class 2A/1A) state title," North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said. "It was a competitive game and this is a great way to end the preseason. It shows we're right there with the good teams in the state."
The Brave won 48 games over the past two seasons, advancing to the state title game in 2017 before losing 10-9 to Knappa. Reedsport was upset 2-0 by Bandon in nine innings in the quarterfinals last year.
Reedsport (6-1) has three returning first-team all-state players in McGill, a junior, and seniors Nick Glover and Griffin Lavigne. The 6-foot-5 McGill, a left-hander, was the Special District 5 player of the year in 2018.
McGill struck out nine and walked two in five scoreless innings against North Douglas (4-1). Thornton, a junior, gave up three hits and a pair of runs while fanning six and walking four over two innings.
"McGill is a big guy, and he throws harder than most pitchers we'll see," Davis said. "He has a breaking ball good enough to keep you off-balance. He's equally dangerous at the plate."
McGill, Glover and Lavigne were all 2-for-3 in the win. McGill stroked two doubles.
Wyatt Beckham had an RBI single in the sixth for N.D. The Warriors' other hits were singles by Austin Frieze and Brian Erickson.
"I thought we were a little gun-shy today," Davis said. "There were some nerves. We're not green ... we're more of a veteran team than we were a year ago and have to play with more confidence."
The Warriors have three seniors on their roster: Cal Parks, Brian Erickson and Koldan Frieze.
Parks was a first-team all-league and third-team all-state selection last year. Frieze was a first-team all-league catcher and Erickson made the second team as a pitcher.
Erickson struggled against the Brave, walking seven and striking out three over 1 2/3 innings. Colter Anderson, Waylon Beckham and Wyatt Beckham also pitched for the Warriors.
"Brian tried a little too hard," Davis said.
Reedsport opens District 5 play Tuesday at home against Siletz Valley. North Douglas begins its District 4 schedule at Riddle Tuesday.
Reedsport;010;203;0;—;6;6;2
N. Douglas;000;002;0;—;2;3;2
McGill, Thornton (6) and Lavigne; Erickson, Anderson (2), Wa. Beckham (5), Wy. Beckham (7) and K. Frieze. 2B — Glover (R), McGill 2 (R).
