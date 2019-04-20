REEDSPORT — AJ Stoltey and Derek Johnson combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Reedsport handed Gold Beach an 18-0 loss on Friday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 baseball game.

The Brave, who are No. 1 in the OSAA power rankings and No. 2 in the coaches' poll, improved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in league. Reedsport has won 12 straight.

Griffin Lavigne had a triple, three runs and three RBIs for Reedsport and Dallas McGill doubled and scored twice.

The Brave are scheduled to travel to Myrtle Point Tuesday.

