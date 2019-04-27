SILETZ — The Reedsport baseball team rolled to a pair of Special District 5 victories over Siletz Valley on Friday, prevailing 15-1 and 20-3 to hike its winning streak to 15 games.
The Brave are 15-1 overall and 8-0 in league. No details from the games were provided to The News-Review.
