MT. ANGEL — In a matchup of two top 10 Class 2A/1A baseball teams, No. 2 Reedsport pulled out a 3-2 win over No. 4 Kennedy on Wednesday in a nonleague game.
The Brave (10-1, 3-0 Special District 5) have won 10 straight. No details were provided to The News-Review.
Reedsport is scheduled to play at Coquillle Thursday in a league contest.
