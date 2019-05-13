GOLD BEACH — Reedsport received a forfeit win over Gold Beach on Monday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 baseball game.
The Brave (20-1, 13-0) have clinched the league championship. Reedsport, which has won 20 straight, is ranked No. 2 in this week's 2A/1A coaches' poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.