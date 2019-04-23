MYRTLE POINT — Reedsport ran its winning streak to 13 games on Tuesday with an 11-0 victory over Myrtle Point in five innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 baseball game.
The Brave (13-1, 6-0 SD5) hold a half-game lead over Toledo (11-6, 6-1) in the league standings. Details from the game were not provided to The News-Review.
Reedsport, which is ranked No. 3 in the 2A/1A coaches' poll, will play a doubleheader at Siletz Valley Friday.
