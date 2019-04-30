ELKTON — The Riddle baseball team cruised past Elkton 16-6 in five innings in a Special District 4 game on Tuesday.
Drake Borschowa fanned eight batters in four innings to earn the decision for the Irish (8-10, 6-4 SD4). Colby Greer went 3-for-3 in the win.
Jayce Clevenger took the loss for the Elks (2-10, 0-10). Austin Luzier went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Riddle and Elkton will play a doubleheader in Riddle on Friday.
Riddle;601;45;—;16;14;1
Elkton;000;15;—;6;5;5
Borschowa, Martin (5) and Martin, Borschowa (5); Luzier, Clevenger (3), Tibbetts (5) and Clevenger, Graham (3). WP — Borschowa. LP — Clevenger. 2B — Hackett (R), Moore (R), Hargraves (R), 3B — Jenks (R).
