DAYS CREEK — The Riddle baseball team downed Special District 4 foe Oakland 10-2 on Tuesday at Days Creek Charter School.
The game was played in Days Creek as a nod to the four players on the Irish roster who attend Days Creek, which does not field a baseball team.
Justin Jenks and Colby Greer had solid days at the plate for the Irish (11-10, 9-4 SD4). Jenks was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Greer was a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Drake Borschowa earned the decision for Riddle, recording five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings of work and allowed no runs or hits.
Conrad Jones gave up six runs on three hits while only striking out one for Oakland (7-13-1, 5-11). Dakota Percell went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Irish and Oakers will finish off their three-game league series on Friday with a doubleheader in Oakland.
Oakland;000;001;1;—;2;6;3
Riddle;241;012;—;10;11;2
Jones, Allen (2), Jones (5), Harbour (6) and Weaver; Borschowa, McMichael, Borschowa (6), Martin (7) and Martin, Borschowa (7). WP — Borschowa. LP — Jones. 2B — Greer (R).
