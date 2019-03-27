ADAIR VILLAGE — The Riddle baseball team was dominated by Santiam Christian on Wednesday, falling 10-0 in five innings in the Santiam Christian Tournament.
Ely Kennel was 3-for-3 with three runs and Devin Premsingh went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Eagles (4-2), who reached the Class 3A state semifinals last year. Sean Riley and Nolan Black combined on a two-hitter.
Drake Borschowa had a single in the fourth inning and Cad Martin stroked a basehit in the fifth for the Irish (1-4), who committed five errors.
"Not a good day for us," Riddle coach Jim Titus said. "We didn't put much pressure on them. They're solid, very good defensively. Where we got hurt was their fifth through seventh hitters."
Riddle will meet Warrenton on Thursday.
Riddle;000;00;—;0;2;5
S. Christian;304;3x;—;10;9;0
Co. Greer, Hargraves (3), McMichael (4) and Martin; Riley, Black (5) and Wirth. WP — Riley. LP — Greer. 2B — Otis (SC), Kennel (SC), Premsingh (SC).
