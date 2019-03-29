ADAIR VILLAGE — Three Monroe pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Riddle in five innings on Friday in the Santiam Christian baseball tournament.
Alec Avery, Brody Ballard and Dylan Irwin teamed up for six strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter for the Dragons (6-1), who scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Eric Teran was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs for Monroe. Riddle (1-6) used three pitchers, giving up seven hits, seven walks and three hit batsmen.
The Irish will host North Douglas Tuesday in their Special District 4 opener.
Riddle;000;00;—;0;0;3
Monroe;174;0x;—;12;7;1
McMichael, Jenks (2), Martin (3) and Martin, Borschowa (3); Avery, Ballard (4), Irwin (5) and Wisehart. WP — Avery. LP — McMichael. 2B — Teran (M), Ballard (M).
