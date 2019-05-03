RIDDLE — Riddle and Elkton clashed in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday afternoon and the Irish swept the pair of games, taking the opener 12-2 and winning the nightcap 11-5.
Drake Borschowa earned the win in the first game for Riddle (10-10, 8-4 SD4). Donoven Hargraves was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, Ian Wilson also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Colby Greer went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs.
Cade Martin earned a Game 2 victory for the Irish. ayce Clevenger took the loss for the Elks.
Cameron McMichael was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, and Wilson added another RBI and went 2-for-4.
Austin Luzier had a good game at the plate for Elkton in the nightcap, going 2-for-4.
Riddle will look to continue its winning ways against Oakland Tuesday. Elkton will seek out its first league win and look to break its 12-game losing streak when it visits Glendale Tuesday.
First game
Elkton;200;000;—;2;3;3
Riddle;431;121;—;12;8;2
Peters, Tibbatts (5) and Clevenger; Borschowa, Martin (5) and Martin, Borschowa (5). WP — Borschowa. LP — Peters. 2B — Wilson (R). 3B — Hargraves (R), C. Greer (R).
Second Game
Elkton;410;000;0;—;5;6;5
Riddle;017;210;—;1;10;3
Luzier, Clevenger (3) and Clevenger, Graham (3); McMichael, Martin (1), McMichael (6) and Martin, Borschowa (1), Martin (6). WP — Martin. LP — Clevenger.
