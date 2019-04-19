RIDDLE — The Riddle baseball team cruised to a pair of wins over Class 2A/1A Special District 4 rival Glendale on Friday afternoon.
The Irish (4-10, 3-4 SD4) took the first game 8-1. Drake Borschowa earned the win, striking out 13 and walking only one. Donoven Hargraves was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
Cameron McMichael got the win for Riddle in Game 2 with seven strikeouts in five innings of work before the Irish walked off with a 10-run mercy rule win. Borschowa was 2-for-4 with an RBI, McMichael went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run. Colby Greer was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs.
Glendale (4-8, 0-6) was able to only muster one hit in each game.
Riddle will visit Lost River on Tuesday in nonleague play. Glendale will kick off a league series at North Douglas Tuesday.
Glendale;000;001;0;—;1;1;2
Riddle;101;222;—;8;7;3
Landice, Kohl (4) and Cline; Borschowa, Martin (6) and Martin, Borschowa (6). WP — Borschowa. LP — Landice. 2B — Hargraves 2 (R).
Second Game
Glendale;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
Riddle;260;02;—;10;12;0
Jefferson, Welch (5) and Colley; McMichael and Martin. WP — McMichael. LP — Jefferson. 2B — Hargraves (R), Co. Greer (R), DeGroot (R) 3B — McMichael (R)
