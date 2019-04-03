DRAIN — The Riddle baseball team scored a sweep on the road to open Special District 4 play on Tuesday.
The Irish (3-6, 2-0 SD4) defeated North Douglas (4-3, 0-2) 5-4 in eight innings and won 4-1. The games were originally scheduled for Riddle, but moved to north county.
"It's huge for us," Riddle coach Jim Titus said. "To get a sweep at North Douglas is a big boost for our kids."
Riddle pushed over a run in the top of the eighth inning to take the opener. Ian Wilson, who reached base on an error, scored on a fielder's choice by Zane DeGroot with one out.
Donoven Hargraves was 2-for-5 with a double for Riddle. Drake Borschowa pitched well, allowing two hits and two earned runs with 11 strikeouts, five walks and two hit batters. Cade Martin got the decision in relief, pitching 2 2/3 innings of scoreless ball with six strikeouts.
In game two, Cameron McMichael pitched a four-hitter over 6 1/3 innings, fanning 11. He walked two and hit two batters. Hargraves was 3-for-4 with a two-bagger.
"That's the best I've seen Cameron McMichael pitch," Titus said.
Wyatt Beckham singled in Austin Frieze in the sixth for North Douglas' lone run. The Warriors loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Martin struck out the next batter to end the contest and get the save.
The two teams are scheduled to end their series with a game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Riddle, weather permitting.
First Game
Riddle;012;010;01;—;5;4;1
N. Douglas;002;020;00;—;4;4;3
Borschowa, Martin (6) and Martin, Borschowa (6); Erickson, Wa. Beckham (3), Wy. Beckham (5), Anderson (5) and K. Frieze. WP — Martin. LP — Anderson. 2B — Hargraves (R).
Second Game
Riddle;002;110;0;—;4;7;1
N. Douglas;000;001;0;—;1;4;1
McMichael, Jenks (7), Martin (7) and Martin, Borschowa (7); Anderson, K. Frieze (3), Wa. Beckham (5) and K. Frieze, Kalkowski (3), K. Frieze (5). WP — McMichael. LP — Anderson. S — Martin. 2B — Hargraves (R), Wilson (R).
