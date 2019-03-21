RIDDLE — Drake Borschowa pitched a perfect game including 13 strikeouts in five innings to help the Riddle baseball team get their first win Thursday night over Coquille, 12-0.
"He was flat out dominant today, he was getting ahead of the hitters," Riddle coach Jim Titus said. "Of the 15 hitters he faced, he made first-pitch strikes so he was really hitting his stuff. It was his best outing of the spring so far."
Riddle had 14 hits in the game and no errors.
Donoven Hargraves was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Irish (1-3). Cade Martin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cameron McMichael was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Dylan Moore was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Justin Jenks went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
Riddle plays at Santiam Christian on Wednesday.
Coquille;000;00;—;0;0;4
Riddle;214;5x;—;12;14;0
Yates, Haugen (4), Bliss (4) and Poston; Borschowa and Martin. WP — Borschowa. LP — Yates. 2B — Hargraves (R), Moore (R), McMichael (R).
