SALEM — The Roseburg High baseball team finally got the 2019 season underway on Tuesday at West Salem, but the Indians showed some early growing pains in an 8-3 nonconference loss to the Titans.
Senior Lucas Stanfield fired 12 strikeouts over six innings of work to earn the win for the Titans (2-1-1). The right-hander recorded a punch-out on six of the first eight outs and held Roseburg hitless until Spencer Six pulled a double down the right field line in the third inning.
“We saw a good right-hander today,” said Roseburg coach Troy Thompson. “Some positives to take away, but certainly not the performance we were looking for from our offense.”
The game was scoreless through the first two innings, but the Titans broke through against Roseburg starter Zack Mandera in the third. West Salem sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on six hits and one error.
Mandera gave up a leadoff double to Kyle Mitsuyasu, who finished the game 4-for-4 with three doubles. Tanner Keene and Noah Juarez followed with singles to get the Titans on the board.
A double later in the inning by Jackson Gatchet brought home three more runs for West Salem and the Titans made it 7-0 on Keene’s second single of the third inning.
Roseburg (0-1) erased the shutout in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a two-out error by Titan’s second baseman Jackson Gatchet that extended the frame. Roseburg junior Caden Johnson followed up the miscue with an inside-the-park home run to cut the deficit to 7-3.
“That is the very first time I’ve ever hit an inside-the-park home run,” Johnson said with a smile after the game. He also joked that he was exhausted as he was rounding third and heading for home.
The Tribe’s offense also ran out of gas in the final two innings as the West Salem pitching staff recorded six consecutive outs to finish the game.
Roseburg managed just four hits. Six, Johnson, Doran Gillespie and Jonathan Stone all went 1-for-3. Six and Gillespie each had a double.
Despite being nearly a week behind their normal schedule this time of year, coach Thompson didn’t use Roseburg’s delayed start to the season as an excuse for the struggles against the Titans.
“Obviously it was our first game, but our approach at the plate shouldn’t be a first game approach, shouldn’t be that way defensively and certainly not on the mound either," he said. "The good news is, we got a game in and got to see some things and now we understand fully a lot of the things we need to continue to work on. And we will.”
West Salem, playing its fourth game of the year, notched 11 hits. Keene added three hits and three RBIs.
Up next, the Indians hope to host the Century Jaguars for their home opener on Wednesday at Legion Field. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Roseburg;000;030;0;—;3;4;3
W. Salem;007;010;x;—;8;11;1
Mandera, Anderson (4), Zeimet (5) and Six; Stanfield, Lowery (7) and Mitsuyasu. WP — Stanfield, 2-0. LP — Mandera, 0-1. 2B — Six (R), Gillespie (R), Mitsuyasu 3 (WS), Gatchet (WS), Reidhead (WS). HR — Johnson (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.