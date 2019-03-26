PENDLETON — Tanner Drog's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the winning run, giving Putnam a walk-off 3-2 nonleague victory over Roseburg in the Red Lion Buckaroo Classic baseball tournament on Tuesday at Blue Mountain Community College.
The Indians (3-3) held a one-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Kingsmen (4-2) scored a pair of runs. Doran Gillespie, who relieved Jett Black in the seventh, took the loss.
Drog and Travis Varner each went 2-for-3 for Putnam. KJ Ruffo hit two doubles and scored two runs.
Roseburg finished with five hits, with Caden Johnson and Trevor Muir each knocking in runs.
Black allowed six hits and two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Nick Geertsen was the winner, fanning six and walking two.
Roseburg;001;100;0;—;2;5;0
Putnam;001;000;2;—;3;8;0
Black, Gillespie (7) and Six; Geertsen and Ruffo. WP — Geertsen. LP — Gillespie. 2B — Ruffo 2 (P).
