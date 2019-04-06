The Roseburg pitching staff shut down North Medford to begin Southwest Conference play with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
“Obviously the name of the game today was pitching for us,” said Roseburg coach Troy Thompson. “And we did a good job on the mound.”
The RHS pitching staff shut out North Medford for 13 of the combined 14 innings played. Zack Mandera tossed a complete game to earn a 4-3 win in Game 1. North Medford scored all three of its runs in the sixth against Mandera.
In Game 2, Jace Stoffal threw a no-hitter for six innings and Garrett Zeimet finished out the 4-0 shutout. Stoffal had to leave the mound due to pitch count restrictions and the Black Tornado got its only hit in the seventh against Zeimet, who struck out the side to preserve the shutout.
Roseburg (5-3, 2-0 SWC) took a 3-0 lead in the opener on a two-out, bases-loaded triple by Jett Black in the third. The hit found the right-center field alley and drove in Spencer Six, Mandera and Doran Gillespie, who all reached base with walks.
The Tribe added a run in the fifth on a throwing error and the insurance run proved important. North Medford (5-5, 0-2 SWC) rallied for three runs on three hits and an error in the sixth inning, but the Black Tornado was stopped in its tracks in the seventh as Mandera retired the side in order for the win.
“Kind of a classic performance by Zack on the mound today,” said Thompson. “Just to battle, keep us close and for us to get enough runs in game one, it was a good win.”
Black finished with two of Roseburg’s five hits in the first game, both of which were for extra bases.
In the nightcap, the Indians put a run on the board in the first thanks to a Mandera sacrifice fly. That’s all the pitching staff would need, but Roseburg would go on to add three more runs in the sixth on a wild pitch and RBI singles from Luke Van Norman and Six.
Stoffal pitched six innings without giving up a hit to North Medford. He managed to escape the six walks he issued by recording nine strikeouts and getting timely defense.
North Medford had a runner in scoring position five different times, but went 0-for-11 in those situations.
Zeimet entered the game to start the seventh inning after Stoffal reached his pitch limit. North’s Cody Borraggine knocked a one-out single to right field to break up the no-hitter, but Zeimet responded by striking out the next two batters to end the day.
“It’s fine,” Stoffal jokingly said with a smile after being asked about Zeimet giving up a hit in the seventh. “I just gave him crap for it, though.”
The Indians did suffer a loss in the game. Senior first baseman Jonathan Stone went down with a knee injury in the second inning of the first game while stretching for a ball at first base.
The 6-7 Stone also suffered injuries to both knees during the recent basketball season.
“It’s going to be one of those day-by-day (situations),” Thompson said. “Hopefully he’s able to recover quickly and get back out on the field.”
Roseburg now sits in first place in the conference after South Medford and Sheldon split a doubleheader and Grants Pass and South Eugene had its matchup postponed. The Indians were picked as the SWC favorites along with South Eugene by a preseason vote of the conference coaches.
The Indians are scheduled to visit Grants Pass on Tuesday, weather permitting.
First Game
N. Medford 000 003 0 — 3 6 1
Roseburg 003 010 x — 4 5 3
Borraggine, Carpenter (4) and Passey; Mandera and Six. WP — Mandera, 2-1. LP — Borraggine. 2B — Huffman (NM), Black (R). 3B — Black (R).
Second Game
N. Medford 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Roseburg 100 003 x — 4 8 2
Sandoval, Dunleavy (6) and Passey; Stoffal, Zeimet (7) and Six. WP — Stoffal, 2-0. LP — Sandoval. 2B — Johnson (R), Van Norman (R).
