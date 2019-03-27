PENDLETON — Roseburg's baseball game with Southwest Conference foe North Medford in the Red Lion Buckaroo Classic was canceled on Wednesday due to rain.
Roseburg went 3-1 on the road trip, the lone loss a 3-2 decision to Putnam on Tuesday.
"It was a very good week for us," RHS coach Troy Thompson said. "We were able to get on the field four times and saw some good things."
The Indians (3-3) are scheduled to travel to West Albany on Tuesday for a nonconference game. Roseburg begins SWC play on April 6 with a doubleheader with North Medford at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field, starting at noon.
