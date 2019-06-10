Roseburg senior Zack Mandera was selected to The Oregonian's Class 6A baseball all-state first team in voting done by the coaches.
Mandera, who headed the Tribe's starting pitching rotation (8-2, 2.33), made the team as an infielder.
Mandera, a four-time all-Southwest Conference selection, batted .361 with six doubles, one triple and two home runs. He had 14 walks and 16 RBIs and scored 17 runs.
North Medford senior outfielder Ryan Sandoval was the other Southwest Conference player on the first team.
Roseburg's Jace Stoffal and Spencer Six also received recognition. Stoffal, a junior pitcher, was a second-team selection. Six, a junior catcher, received honorable mention.
Stoffal had an impressive spring on the mound, going 5-1 with one save and a 1.39 ERA. He struck out 63 and walked 20.
Six, returning to action after sitting out last year with an ACL injury, batted .351 with six doubles, two triples and 10 RBIs. He walked 21 times and scored 16 runs.
Central Catholic senior outfielder Christian Cooney was named the player of the year. Jesuit junior Mick Abel was the pitcher of the year and Colin Griffin of Jesuit was coach of the year.
Class 6A Baseball
All-State Team
Player of the Year — Christian Cooney, sr., Central Catholic.
Pitcher of the Year — Mick Abel, jr., Jesuit.
Coach of the Year — Colin Griffin, Jesuit.
First Team
PITCHERS — Dylan MacLean, jr., Central Catholic; Mick Abel, jr., Jesuit; Micky Thompson, sr., Century; Lucas Stanfield, sr., West Salem; Jonathan Kelly, sr., West Linn. CATCHERS — JJ Hoover, sr., West Linn; Wilson Weber, soph., Barlow. FIRST BASEMEN — CJ Rivers, sr., Tigard; Tysen Scott, sr., Bend. INFIELDERS — Alex Claxton, sr., Clackamas; John Oleson, jr., Beaverton; Michael Soper, sr., Sprague; Kyle Dernedde, sr., Tualatin; Kenji Lamdin, sr., Grant; Zack Mandera, sr., Roseburg. OUTFIELDERS — Grant Schoen, sr., Clackamas; Christian Cooney, sr., Central Catholic; Nick Ostmo, sr., Lincoln; Ryan Sandoval, sr., North Medford. UTILITY — Sean Murphy, soph., Jesuit; Alex Giroux, sr., Lake Oswego.
Second Team
Roseburg Selection
PITCHER — Jace Stoffal, jr.
Honorable Mention
Roseburg Selection
CATCHER — Spencer Six, jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.