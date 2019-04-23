The Roseburg High baseball team saw a six-game winning streak come to an end and suffered its first loss in Southwest Conference play on Tuesday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
Sheldon came to the Umpqua Basin and spoiled Roseburg’s perfect conference season with a 6-2 victory in a game that Indians coach Troy Thompson agreed was frustrating.
“That’s probably a good word for it. Frustrating and disappointing at the same time,” said Thompson. “We left a lot of baserunners on and had opportunities literally every inning to score, but couldn’t come up with that big hit we continue to talk about.”
The Irish broke open the game in the second inning. Roseburg (9-4, 6-1 SWC) committed three errors in the frame, leading to six runs against starting pitcher Garrett Zeimet. Only one of the runs were earned.
“That (inning) can be put on the defense,” Roseburg junior catcher Spencer Six said.
Each of the Roseburg errors could have possibly started a doubleplay. Sheldon (8-9, 3-4) took advantage of the miscues by the Indians. The Irish made it 2-0 on a fielding error by Luke Van Norman.
A throwing error by Caden Johnson made it 4-0 and Zeimet issued a walk with the bases loaded to add another.
A sacrifice fly by Dawson Prickel tacked on the final run of the inning for Sheldon. Roseburg finally got out of the inning on a doubleplay by Doran Gillespie, who caught a flyball in right field and threw out a runner at the plate.
Roseburg had numerous chances to get back into the contest, but failed to capitalize. The Indians left 16 runners on base, nine of which were in scoring position.
“It definitely wasn’t fun,” said Gillespie, who finished 2-for-5 on the day but struck out with the bases loaded to end the game. “We just needed to get some hits at those points in the game and the game would've been a lot different. It was just, not our night.”
The Indians avoided their first shutout of the season by scoring twice in the seventh. Van Norman came through with a one-out double that drove in two runs, but the Roseburg rally came up short.
Roseburg is now tied for first in the Southwest Conference with South Eugene (13-4, 6-1), which defeated North Medford 11-5 on Tuesday. The Indians and Axe will meet in a conference doubleheader on Saturday in Eugene.
Sheldon;060;000;0;—;6;8;1
Roseburg;000;000;2;—;2;6;3
Coffin, Boyd (7) and Lugo; Zeimet, Anderson (3), Black (7) and Six. WP — Coffin. LP — Zeimet, 2-1. 2B — Seno (S).
