The Roseburg High baseball team took home top honors in the all-Southwest Conference voting after winning the conference title for the first time in seven years.
Senior pitcher/infielder Zack Mandera was voted the conference player of the year, capping off four seasons at the varsity level with his biggest honor to date. Mandera previously earned first-team honors as a pitcher after his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.
Mandera led RHS during the regular season with a .389 batting average, 16 runs scored and two home runs. He was second on the team with 15 RBIs and was tied for the team lead with six doubles.
Junior right-hander Jace Stoffal was selected as the conference pitcher of the year after ending the regular season with a 4-1 record and a 1.31 ERA. Stoffal earned second-team honors in as a sophomore in 2018.
Roseburg's Troy Thompson was named the coach of the year in the Southwest Conference for a second consecutive season. Thompson shared the award last year with South Eugene’s Danny Sales, but earned the award outright in 2019 after guiding the Indians (16-6, 12-3 SWC) to their best league record since 2012.
Roseburg also had seven players make the first and second teams and honorable mention.
Junior Spencer Six was selected as a first-team catcher, earning his second all-conference award following an honorable mention pick as a freshman. Junior outfielder Doran Gillespie joined Six on the first team and earned his first all-league award.
Sophomore Garrett Zeimet (pitcher) and juniors Caden Johnson (infield) and Jett Black (outfield) were all selected to the second team. Senior Mason Littlefield (outfield) and junior Luke Van Norman (infield) received honorable mention.
The Roseburg Indians were the only Southwest Conference team to survive the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Tribe hosts Sprague in the second round at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL
ALL-LEAGUE TEAMS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Zack Mandera, sr., Roseburg.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR — Jace Stoffal, jr., Roseburg.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Troy Thompson, Roseburg.
First Team
PITCHERS — Kaden Miller, jr., South Eugene; Ryan Sandoval, sr., North Medford; Cade King, sr., Grants Pass. CATCHERS — Bennett Thompson, soph., South Medford; Spencer Six, jr., Roseburg. FIRST BASEMEN — Braeden Bellum, sr., Grants Pass. INFIELDERS — Dawson Prickel, jr., Sheldon; Bryce Boettcher, jr., South Eugene; Payton Calabro, sr., Grants Pass; Josh Baptiste, jr., North Medford. OUTFIELDERS — Doran Gillespie, jr., Roseburg; Kolby Dinkle, sr., Grants Pass; Steven Ledendecker, jr., South Medford; Tristan Vidal, sr., South Eugene. UTILITY — Aidan Bray, soph., South Eugene.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Matt Knight, sr., Grants Pass; Kaleb Coffin, jr., Sheldon; Jett Carpenter, jr., North Medford; Garrett Zeimet, soph., Roseburg. CATCHERS — Hunter Brown, jr., South Eugene; Jett Hood, soph., Grants Pass; Taven Passey, jr., North Medford. FIRST BASEMEN — Trey Nelson, jr., South Eugene. INFIELDERS — Calin Morgan, sr., Sheldon; Brady Buchanan, sr., North Medford; Sean Tobin, sr., Grants Pass; Caden Johnson, jr., Roseburg. OUTFIELDERS — Jett Black, jr., Roseburg; Taylor Langworthy, frosh., Sheldon; Gio Bottero, sr., South Medford; Cody Brraggine, soph., North Medford. UTILITY — Chase Costanti, jr., South Medford.
Honorable Mention
Thomas Touchette, soph., South Eugene; Rickey Boortz, sr., South Medford; Isaiah Lugo, sr., Sheldon; Bennett Smith, sr., South Medford; Zach Menegat, sr., South Eugene; Zac Ankeny, jr., South Medford; Dylan Edwards, jr., South Eugene; Jeremiah Huffman, sr., North Medford; Nate Brown, sr., Sheldon; Luke Van Norman, jr., Roseburg; Eli Seno, sr., Sheldon; Andrew Joseph, jr., South Eugene; Trevor Marthoski, sr., South Medford; Ryan Kloek, jr., North Medford; Mason Littlefield, sr., Roseburg.
