There’s good and bad baseball being played at times by the teams involved in the Douglas County high school summer league.
That’s no surprise, considering the situation.
You can’t replace the game-like experience the kids are getting after losing their spring baseball seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been extremely important,” Chris Hubbard, the coach of the Roseburg #1 team, said following their contests on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. “Having their high school season cut off completely and to almost lose this summer season after only getting a few games in, so we’re pretty excited that we get to continue on through the rest of the summer.
“Seeing live pitching, getting those reps in. This is very important.”
The Roseburg #1 and Roseburg #2 teams are among six squads still participating in the league, which started with eight before getting shut down for a week due to coronavirus concerns.
Hubbard saw some positives and things to work on from his team Friday, losing to South Umpqua 10-1 and defeating Roseburg #2 4-1.
The coach has enjoyed getting to work with the kids on his team. One of them is his son, Knox.
“That’s exactly what this is all about to me, is player development,” Hubbard said. “We’ve been working side by side with the other Roseburg team (coached by JJ Wolford). We’ve got a good group of kids on both sides and everybody’s been improving. We’ve actually swapped players with them. It’s all about development and making the Roseburg program better.”
Roseburg #2 came back after its loss to Roseburg #1 to beat Umpqua Valley Christian 14-0 in five innings.
“It’s huge getting to be out here,” JJ Wolford said. “So many in the community have come together to give these kids a season. (For me and Hubbard), it’s truly about Roseburg. The kids are super happy and energetic, and they’re getting high quality reps.”
JJ Wolford also gets to coach his son, Kohl.
It’s a pretty special opportunity for the players to get to perform on the new turf at Champion Car Wash Field. The season is scheduled to run through Aug. 7.
“It’s one of the best parks in Oregon, including the college places,” Hubbard said. “I tell the boys every day we have to play each game like it’s their last because we don’t know if they’ll cut this thing short again.”
