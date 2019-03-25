PENDLETON — Roseburg baseball won both games at the Red Lion Buckaroos Classic on Monday.
Roseburg overpowered Sandy, 16-1, in the morning and defeated Pendleton, 2-0, in the nightcap.
Jace Stoffal led the Tribe in the game against Sandy with five RBIs on two hits. Stoffal hit a double and a home run in the third inning.
The teams were tied at 1-1 until the third inning, when Roseburg scored 15 runs.
Garrett Zeimet was the winning pitcher for Roseburg, striking out two, and allowing four hits and one run over 2 2/3 innings.
Zack Mandera hit two doubles, had three RBIs, and scored two runs against Sandy.
In the second game, Stoffal once again came up big for Roseburg. He pitched the shutout and struck out 14, allowing one walk and three hits.
Mandera hit a solo home run in the second inning to start scoring for the Tribe.
Roseburg;10(15);00;—;16;12;0
Sandy;100;00;—;1;4;1
Zeimet, Anderson (3), Black (5); Andrew, #12 (3), Kerr (3), Monteith (5). WP — Zeimet. LP — Andrew. 2B — Mandera 2 (R), Stoffal (R). HR — Stoffal (R).
Roseburg;011;000;0;—;2;6;0
Pendleton;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Stoffal; Large, Field (6). WP — Stoffal. LP — Large. HR — Mandera (R).
