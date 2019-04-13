MEDFORD — Seven errors and nine walks by South Umpqua proved costly in a 13-6 Special District 4 baseball loss to St. Mary's on Saturday.
Creedance Ferguson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lancers (2-8-1, 2-1 SD4). Azpyn Roberts was 2-for-4 with a double and Caj Simmons went 2-for-2 with a triple.
S.U. is scheduled to host Douglas Tuesday, but the game could be moved to Winston due to poor field conditions in Tri City.
St. Mary's;104;022;4;—;13;7;0
S. Umpqua;150;000;0;—;6;8;7
Johnson, Wailehua (2) and Aldrich; Rudy, Martin (4), Geiger (6) and Horton. WP — Wailehua. LP — Martin. 2B — Hadley (SM), Roberts (SU). 3B — Simmons (SU).
