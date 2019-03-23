JOHN DAY — South Umpqua's baseball team fell 6-3 to Homedale of Idaho in Saturday's game at the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament.
Homedale scored a run in the first inning, but the Lancers (0-3-1) tied it up at the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth Homedale scored two runs, and another two in the fifth and one more to secure the win in the sixth.
South Umpqua had two runs in the fifth inning.
The Lancers had three hits in the game, Azpyn Robert had a double, and Ever Lamm and Creedance Ferguson each had an RBI and a base hit.
South Umpqua is scheduled to take on Cottage Grove on Monday at the Hidden Valley Tournament.
S. Umpqua;000;120;0;—;3;3;3
Homedale;100;221;X;—;6;6;2
Geiger, Johnson (5) and Horton; Muir and Deal. 2B — Roberts (SU). Kinchelelou (H).
