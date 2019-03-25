MURPHY — The South Umpqua baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Hidden Valley Tournament on Monday, losing 18-6 to Cottage Grove and falling 13-8 to Marshfield.
Creedance Ferguson went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs for the Lancers (0-6-1) against Cottage Grove in a game played at Grants Pass High School. Gavin Sowa homered and tripled for the Lions.
Azpyn Roberts produced the big bat for South Umpqua versus Marshfield at Hidden Valley High, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two runs. Ever Lamm and Noah Rudy were both 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
S.U. is scheduled to play Hidden Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
S. Umpqua;203;01;—;6;5;5
C. Grove;525;6x;—;18;8;4
Roberts, Stevenson (2), Wilson (4) and Horton, Simmons (2); Spink, Senters (4), Sharkey (5) and Britton. WP — Spink. LP — Roberts, 0-2-1. 2B — Sayles (CG). 3B — Sayles (CG), Sowa (CG), Britton (CG). HR — Gavin Sowa (CG).
S. Umpqua;402;20;—;8;9;5
Marshfield;260;5x;—;13;8;2
Martin, Roberts (4) and Horton; James, Bouska (5) and Waterman. WP — James. LP — Martin, 0-1. 2B — Roberts 2 (SU), Geiger (SU), Lamm (SU), Olson (M), Cleveland 2 (M). 3B — Roberts (SU).
