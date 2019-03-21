JOHN DAY — The South Umpqua baseball team lost 10-0 to Dallas at the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament on Thursday.
"Ever Lamm and Jordan Stevenson didn't pitch that bad, we just didn't help them out defensively," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said.
The Lancers gave up 10 hits and had four errors.
Doug Martin and Jeremiah Geiger each had one hit for the Lancers (0-1-2).
South Umpqua plays Crook County Friday at 2 p.m.
South Umpqua;000;00;—;0;2;4
Dallas;230;23;—;10;10;2
Lamm, Stevenson (4) and Horton; Cain, Coxen (3) and Gardener. WP — Cain. LP — Lamm. 2B — Weisensee (D). Martin (SU). 3B — Kessler (D).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.