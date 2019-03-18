CRESWELL — Dean Howard pitched a no-hitter over five innings as Creswell handed South Umpqua a 10-0 nonleague baseball loss on Monday.
Howard struck out 11 and walked three, and went 3-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs (4-0).
Coach Steve Stebbins says the Lancers (0-1-1) are looking forward to more practice time. The recent snowstorm cost them a week of practice.
S. Umpqua;000;00;—;0;0;5
Creswell;013;06;—;10;9;0
Roberts, Martin (4) and Horton; Howard and Dewey. WP — Howard. LP — Roberts. 2B — Kubishta (C). 3B — Howard (C).
