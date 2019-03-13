OAKLAND — South Umpqua and Oakland battled to a 12-12 nonleague draw in six innings to open their baseball seasons on Wednesday.
The Lancers rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to take a one-run lead, but the Oakers scored in the bottom half. The game was called due to darkness.
Dawson Tolliver went 3-for-4 for Oakland. Ever Lamm was 2-for-4 for S.U.
"We were just happy to get a game in," first-year Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "Too many errors and too many walks, and we saw what we need to work on. But I was proud of the kids, they competed."
The Oakers are scheduled to host Creswell in a nonleague doubleheader Friday. The Lancers travel to Creswell Monday for a single contest.
S. Umpqua;123;204;—;12;7;3
Oakland;303;411;—;12;8;7
Roberts, Stevenson (3), Lamm (4) and Ferguson; Picknell, Percell (2), Harbour (3), Jones (6) and Weaver, B. Brooksby (4). 2B — Z. Wilson (SU), Ramos (O).
