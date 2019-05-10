MEDFORD — The South Umpqua baseball team concluded Class 3A Special District 4 play on Thursday with a 14-13 loss to Cascade Christian in nine innings in the second game of a doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Lancers won the opener, 6-3. No details from the contests were provided to The News-Review.
The Lancers (5-17-1, 5-10 SD4) are scheduled to visit 2A Oakland on Monday to complete a nonleague game earlier in the season that was tied before being called due to darkness.
