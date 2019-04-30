SUTHERLIN — The South Umpqua baseball team knocked off Sutherlin, 18-7, in six innings in a Special District 4 contest on Tuesday.
Senior Jeremiah Geiger earned a win for the Lancers (4-13-1, 4-6 SD4), who are trying to claw their way into playoff contention and currently sit tied for third and would be in a tiebreaker with Douglas for an opportunity to make the playoffs. Kade Johnson, Zack Wilson, and Creedance Ferguson had extra-base hits for S.U.
Payton Hope took the loss for Sutherlin (11-9, 8-2) in three innings of work. Errors plagued Sutherlin in the outfield and allowed the Lancers extra opportunities.
South Umpqua and Sutherlin will face off in a doubleheader in Tri City on Friday to finish off the series.
S. Umpqua;106;704;—;18;14;0
Sutherlin;100;510;—;7;9;7
Geiger, Rudy (4), Martin (4) and Simmons; Hope, Edwards (4) and Peterman. WP — Geiger. LP — Hope. 2B — Johnson (SU), Wilson (SU), Ferguson (SU), Hope (Suth), Meisner (Suth), Peterman (Suth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.