MEDFORD — South Umpqua freshman starter Ever Lamm shined on the mound, fanning 12 and walking only one in the first game of a Special District 4 baseball doubleheader against St. Mary's on Friday.
The Lancers took the opener, 1-0, and won the nightcap, 4-3.
Lamm started Game 1 off strong for the Lancers (2-7-1, 2-0 FWL) with a complete-game one-hitter and shutout to earn his first career high school win.
Azpyn Roberts earned the win on six innings of work in Game 2. He combined with senior Jeremiah Geiger for nine strikeouts in the contest. Kade Johnson went 2-for-3 tith a pair of RBIs in the second game.
Brady Eiler and Cobey Aldrich took the losses for St. Mary's.
South Umpqua will host Douglas for game one of a three-game series on Tuesday.
First Game
S. Umpqua;000;010;0;—;1;2;0
St. Mary's;000;000;0;—;0;2;3
Lamm and Horton; Diler, Haynes (6) and Ca. Aldrich. WP — Lamm. LP — Eiler.
Second Game
S. Umpqua;300;010;0;—;4;4;1
St. Mary's;001;002;0;—;3;3;2
Roberts, Geiger (7) and Horton; Co. Aldrich, Haynes (5) and Ca. Aldrich. WP — Roberts. LP — Co. Aldrich. 2B — Johnson (SU), Hadley (SM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.