OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers concluded their baseball season on Monday with a 9-8 nonleague win over the South Umpqua Lancers.
Class 3A South Umpqua (6-18, 5-10 SD4) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and won the opener 15-13, which was the completion of a suspended game from March 13.
Ronan Allen's single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jacob Brooksby with the winning run for Oakland in the second game. Brooksby, Alex Ramos and Gavin Harbour all had three hits for the Oakers (9-15, 6-12 SD4).
Allen picked up the decision in relief. Creedance Ferguson and Kade Johnson each had two hits for S.U.
First Game
S. Umpqua;123;204;3;—;15;2;1
Oakland;303;411;1;—;13;1;0
Roberts, Stevenson (3), Lamm (4), Geiger (7) and Ferguson, Horton (7); Picknell, Percell (2), Harbour (3), Jones (6) and Weaver, B. Brooksby (4). WP — Geiger. LP — Jones. 2B — Z. Wilson (SU), Ramos (O).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;004;301;0;—;8;8;2
Oakland;021;032;1;—;9;14;3
Geiger, Rudy (3), Ingram (3), Johnson (7) and Horton; Jones, Harbour (3), Allen (4) and B. Brooksby. WP — Allen. LP — Johnson. 2B — Johnson (SU), Lamm (SU), J. Brooksby 2 (O), B. Brooksby (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.