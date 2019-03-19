SUTHERLIN — The Glide baseball team picked up its first win of the season under first-year head coach Scott Shaver on Tuesday, defeating Sutherlin 13-3 in six innings in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.
The Bulldogs won the nightcap, 9-2. The game was limited to six innings due to darkness.
Zach Holland was 3-for-4 with a double and Malaki Dunnavant went 2-for-3 with three runs for the Wildcats (1-3) in the opener. Caleb Alexander was the winning pitcher.
Tanner Marlin had two hits in three at-bats, including a double, for Sutherlin (2-2).
Cade Meisner pitched five strong innings for the Bulldogs in the second game, striking out 10 and walking four. Steven Hagar was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, while Meisner and Payton Hope both hit 2-for-4.
Alexander was 2-for-2 for Glide.
“Neither game was a clean game,” Shaver said. “Both teams are still trying to get a feel. (Cade) Meisner pitched well, he was pretty much in control. We have a young group of guys (only two seniors), so there’s a lot of growth.”
Glide travels to Bandon and Sutherlin will host Creswell in nonleague games Friday.
First Game
Glide 200 326 — 13 10 3
Sutherlin 001 110 — 3 9 3
Alexander, Short (5) and Dunnavant; Hope, Edwards (6) and Elbert. WP — Alexander, 1-0. LP — Hope. 2B — Holland (G), Estrada (G), Marlin (S).
Second Game
Glide 200 000 — 2 4 3
Sutherlin 333 000 — 9 9 2
Melton, Watkins (3), Holland (4) and Estrada; Meisner, Edwards (6) and Hagar. WP — Meisner. LP — Melton, 0-1. 2B — Holland (G), Elbert (S), Hagar (S).
N. Douglas 10, Douglas JV 0
DRAIN — Cal Parks highlighted a nine-run fifth inning with a grand slam, and North Douglas handed the Douglas junior varsity a 10-0 loss in a nonleague baseball game on Tuesday.
Austin Frieze was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Warriors (2-0). Brian Erickson and Colter Anderson combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk.
North Douglas will host Lowell on Thursday in a nonleague contest.
Douglas JV 000 00 — 0 1 5
N. Douglas 000 19 — 10 6 0
Christian, Coffel (5) and Coffel, Christian (5); Erickson, Anderson (4) and K. Frieze. WP — Anderson, 1-0. LP — Christian. HR — C. Parks (ND).
Douglas 16, N. Valley 2
WINSTON — The Douglas baseball team earned a 16-2 nonleague win over North Valley on Tuesday afternoon at Withers Field.
The Trojans improved to 3-1 on the year. No details were reported to the News-Review.
Douglas will visit North Valley on Friday.
UVC 11, Monroe 5
The Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team was propelled by a strong offensive performance to defeat Monroe, 11-5, at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field on Tuesday.
Aaron Buechley earned the win for the Monarchs (3-0) in four innings of work, allowing six hits while striking out five. Buechley also filled up the stat sheet at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
Monarchs leadoff hitter Jacob Luther went 2-for-4 and crossed the plate once. CJ Gale hit a three-run homer.
Monroe’s Eric Teran was the losing pitcher, giving up four runs in two innings. Dylan Irwin led the Dragons (3-1), going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
UVC will return to action on Saturday, hosting Salem Academy in a nonleague doubleheader.
Monroe 001 400 0 — 5 7 5
UVC 312 311 — 11 9 2
Teran, Brayton (2), Tevan (4), Sutton (6) and Bateman; Buechley, Luther (5) and Guastaferro. WP — Buechley. LP — Teran. 2B — Luther (UVC), Mesa (UVC), Irwin (M). 3B — Irwin (M). HR — Gale (UVC).
Reedsport 9, Riddle 2
REEDSPORT — Kyle Barnes and Griffin Lavigne combined on a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts, helping Reedsport to a 9-2 nonleague baseball win over Riddle on Monday.
Barnes and Lavigne each added two hits and two runs at the plate for the Brave (2-1), who scored six times in the bottom of the third inning. Lavigne homered in the first inning.
Dylan Moore went 2-for-3 with a double for the Irish (0-3).
Riddle is scheduled to host Coquille on Thursday in a nonleague contest.
Riddle 000 020 0 — 2 5 3
Reedsport 116 010 x — 9 8 1
Co. Greer, Hargraves (2), Jenks (4), Borschowa (6) and Borschowa, Martin (6); Barnes, Lavigne (6) and Lavigne, Cassard (6). WP — Barnes. LP — Greer, 0-1. 2B — Moore (Ri), Barnes (Re). HR — Lavigne (Re).
Elkton 16, S. Umpqua JV 6
ELKTON — The Elkton baseball team finally got its first game in on Tuesday, defeating the South Umpqua junior varsity 16-6 in six innings in a nonleague contest.
Jaydn Woody was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Elks, who scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game. Austin Luzier was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Spencer Moore went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cooper Peters was 2-for-3 with three runs.
Elkton used three pitchers, with Jayce Clevenger getting the decision.
The Elks will travel to Myrtle Point on Thursday for a nonleague game.
S.U. JV 010 131 — 6 8 3
Elkton 423 106 — 16 14 2
Reedy, Simmons (2), Gosselin (3), Pacheco (4), Stevenson (5), Bowers (6) and Simmons; Reedy (2), Simmons (3); Clevenger, Tibbatts (4), Peters (6) and Luzier, Clevenger (4). WP — Clevenger, 1-0. LP — Reedy. 2B — Simmons (SU), Gosselin (SU), Reedy (SU), Tibbatts (E). 3B — Luzier (E), Billman (E).
Glendale 13, Coquille 7
COQULLE — Will Kidwell had a pair of RBIs, helping keep the Glendale baseball team hot to start its season with a 13-7 nonleague win over Coquille on Tuesday.
Kidwell was the only batter with multiple hits for the Pirates (3-0). Darrion Jefferson earned the win for Glendale in relief of starting pitcher Wyatt Kahl.
Bryce Poston was the losing pitcher for Coquille (0-2).
Glendale meets Jefferson next Tuesday in a twin bill.
Glendale 000 481 0 — 13 7 2
Coquille 003 040 0 — 7 4 2
Kahl, Jefferson (3), Landice (5) and Cline; Yates, Poston (3), Hagyen (4), Huffman (5) and Bliss. WP — Jefferson. LP — Poston. 2B — Kidwell (G) Haygen (C).
Oakland 12-13, ELC 8-6
LEBANON — The Oakland baseball team won a pair of nonleague games at East Linn Christian on Tuesday to earn its first two wins of the season.
The Oakers (2-2-1) won the first game, 12-8, and claimed the nightcap, 13-6. No details from the games were provided to the News-Review.
Oakland travels to Monroe Friday for a nonleague twin bill.
